Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth $48,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter.

LOCO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,852. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $624.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.53.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

