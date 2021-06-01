Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the highest is $1.15. Humanigen posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $8.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

A number of analysts have weighed in on HGEN shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 83,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,440,712.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at $959,103,765.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Think Investments LP grew its position in Humanigen by 22.4% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $20.23 on Friday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

