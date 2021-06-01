Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $1,751,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 750,000 shares of company stock worth $7,594,250 and sold 4,309 shares worth $52,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 112,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

IRWD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. 1,988,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,970. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.