Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $1,751,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 750,000 shares of company stock worth $7,594,250 and sold 4,309 shares worth $52,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 112,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

IRWD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. 1,988,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,970. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

