Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.88. MasTec posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. MasTec has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $121.05.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,839. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.