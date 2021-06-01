Zacks: Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.38. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 143,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.