Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Post -$3.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.06) and the lowest is ($3.51). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.52) to ($6.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $33.14. 4,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,943. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $440.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.