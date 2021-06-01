Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $812.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will report sales of $812.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $815.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $581.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. 753,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

