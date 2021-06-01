Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.45 Million

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to post sales of $385.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.81 million and the highest is $408.93 million. FirstCash reported sales of $412.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

FCFS traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in FirstCash by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $3,014,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

