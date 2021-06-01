Zacks: Analysts Expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 654.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102,144 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 52,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.39. GTT Communications has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.