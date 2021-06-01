Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce $207.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $208.90 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $192.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $833.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.90 million to $843.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.94. 1,614,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

