Zacks: Analysts Expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce sales of $94.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $94.60 million. Vicor posted sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $389.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $391.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Vicor stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $104.68.

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total transaction of $214,138.34. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,105 shares of company stock valued at $677,001. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vicor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vicor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vicor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Vicor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.