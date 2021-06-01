Zacks: Analysts Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post sales of $20.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.70 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $17.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $82.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.55 million, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.54. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,666. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

