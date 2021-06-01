Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. BWX Technologies reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $211,702 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,839 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $8,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

