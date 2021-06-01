Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.93 Million

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report sales of $68.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $42.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $256.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $303.72 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSII. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. 246,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,817. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

