Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.93 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report sales of $68.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $42.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $256.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $303.72 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSII. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. 246,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,817. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.