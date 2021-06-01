Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings of ($7.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.00) by $4.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $74,019,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of CMMB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $182.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.78. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

