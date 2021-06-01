Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post $31.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.54 million and the lowest is $31.05 million. Iteris reported sales of $30.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $116.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.47 million to $116.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $129.27 million to $141.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

ITI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,848. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.