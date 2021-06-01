Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.01 Million

Analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce $271.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.56 million and the lowest is $268.70 million. LendingTree reported sales of $184.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Shares of TREE opened at $205.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,088,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

