Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of CFG opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after purchasing an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.