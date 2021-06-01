Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $76.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

