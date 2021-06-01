Zacks: Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post sales of $219.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.78 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $232.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

PJT stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,737. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 209,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.