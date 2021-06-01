Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.79. 2,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,791. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,170 shares of company stock worth $59,141 over the last three months. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.