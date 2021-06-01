Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Clarkson Capital lifted their price target on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $409.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 231.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.