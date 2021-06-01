Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,888 shares of company stock worth $13,928,730 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

