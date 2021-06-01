Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.00 million and $64.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.87 or 0.01085278 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00168312 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000797 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

