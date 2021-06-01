Zenfuse Market Cap Tops $5.28 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $349,111.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00082532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.53 or 0.01006689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.26 or 0.09807126 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,999,899 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

