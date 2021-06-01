Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Capitalization Tops $297,946.81

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $297,946.81 and $3,275.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.01023777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.18 or 0.09904811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00091453 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

