Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,103,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $120,693.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,737 shares of company stock worth $2,193,245 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

