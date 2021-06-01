Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $985-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $933.46 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $416.81.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, reaching $327.72. 5,450,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.20. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $196.10 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total transaction of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,236,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

