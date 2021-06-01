Zuflo Coin Price Tops $0.0005 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $33,756.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00082282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.01031303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.13 or 0.10000725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00091877 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.