ZumCoin (ZUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $91,727.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $91,727.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

