ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $982,888.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

