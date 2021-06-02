-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 526,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,741. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.10.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

