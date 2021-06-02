-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Yelp reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

YELP stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.18 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.33.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,465 shares of company stock worth $3,518,060 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

