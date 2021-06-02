-$0.17 EPS Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). National CineMedia also reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of NCMI stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. 711,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,462. The stock has a market cap of $421.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,030,718 shares of company stock valued at $11,511,793 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 95,910 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

