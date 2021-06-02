-$0.18 EPS Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $41.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.54 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

PHR opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $3,836,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

