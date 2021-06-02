$0.27 EPS Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 112,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $873.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.