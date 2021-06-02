-$0.30 EPS Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

IMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $250,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,293,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,079,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,214,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

