$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSC shares. Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ TSC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.92. 434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,411. The company has a market cap of $759.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriState Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TriState Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in TriState Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

