-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.43). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBRV shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

