-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.43). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBRV shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.