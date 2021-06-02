$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Veritiv stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

