$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.14. Vectrus reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

VEC opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.25. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

