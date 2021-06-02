-$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Allakos stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.49. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,199. Allakos has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.68.

In other news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 12,676 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $1,492,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 20,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $2,509,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,910 shares of company stock worth $28,987,911. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allakos by 71.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

