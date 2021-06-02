$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,900 shares of company stock valued at $26,466,031. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $662.55. 7,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.88. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $665.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 244.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

