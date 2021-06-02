$1.62 EPS Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Gartner reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.00. 833,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $239.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

