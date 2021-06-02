$10.66 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce sales of $10.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.46 billion and the highest is $11.30 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $39.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.20 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $37.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $116.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

