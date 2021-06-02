1,200 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.62.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $244.50. 53,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,641. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

