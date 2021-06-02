12,881 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

