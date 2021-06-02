133,000 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 133,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of SBNY opened at $253.30 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

