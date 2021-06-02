14,960 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $186.44. 3,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $189.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

