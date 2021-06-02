1,500,000 Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) Bought by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,969,000. Gores Technology Partners II accounts for approximately 3.4% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at $10,102,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPBU traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.